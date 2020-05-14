© Provided by Elle

Netflix series new season

There are some series that come out of the Netflix catalog this 2020. But we alleviate the sadness by telling you that some of your favorites are still with us and have confirmed new seasons. Some will not remain unfinished and will premiere new chapters this year, but others will be until 2021. The important thing is that these series have not yet finished.

Especially since these titles are some of the most successful on the platform. For example Stranger Things, Sex Education and You. Surely your day has already improved when you found out that your series is not canceled. Meanwhile, we leave you the series that will have one more season.

Stranger Things – Season 4

This series stayed in a great cliffhanger and on top, the coronavirus pandemic stopped the production of the fourth season. Apparently this new season will happen in Hawkins, Indiana and also in Russia. So there is much to expect. We will have to be patient for the return of Stranger Things.

Release date to be confirmed.

Sex Education – Season 3

This series quickly became one of the most endearing. The end of the second season (spoiler alert) left us heartbroken when Otis and Maeve are not found and walk different paths. We are URGED that someone take Isaac.

Release date to be confirmed.

Atypical – Season 4

Netflix was apparently going to leave Atypical for three seasons. But of course this family deserves one more season and it will be the final. In fact, the platform is known for canceling their series after the third season, so this is quite an achievement.

Release date to be confirmed.

You – Season 3

Even Penn Badgley, interpreter of Joe Goldberg, thinks that this is an unpleasant character. But the story has been so successful that Netflix announces a new season. The previous two were based on Caroline Kepnes’ novel, but as of now, the story will take a different direction especially for Love Quinn.

Release date to be confirmed.

Dark – Final season

Recently Rotten Tomatoes rated Dark as the best Netflix series. In terms of ranking, it outperformed titles like Mindhunter, The Crown and Peaky Blinders, Stranger Things and Black Mirror. This year comes its third and final season.

Release date to be confirmed.

Ragnarök – Season 2

This is a Norwegian series of fantasy, fiction and a lot of Norse mythology. If you are imagining it, we confirm it: it is the story of Thor and Loki. It has nothing to do with the Marvel movies, but shows the origin of these figures.

Release date to be confirmed.

Lucifer – Season 5

This series originally started on Fox, but Netflix took it after the third season and was much more successful. The same thing happened with Riverdale. Lucifer portrays the life of the Devil, as he is unhappy and bored after thousands of years in hell, he abandons him to live in Los Angeles where he has his own night club and is even a homicide investigator.

