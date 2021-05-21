The Netflix of video games maybe soon literally

Almost as soon as Netflix came out, they began to talk about Netflix of video games, as a common denominator for cloud gaming services. And this is something that we have been thinking about for more than two decades. G-cluster started working on it in 2000, and since then we have seen several attempts to advance this business model, including the failed but much remembered OnLive, which already in 2005 made us dream of the possibility of playing in the cloud.

To date, there are several services that receive the generic name of Netflix for video games, and based on their operating model, the ones that fit the most are Microsoft Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Google Stadia Pro. In both, With a monthly subscription, you can access a catalog of games that you will not have to install on your PC, but you can play them directly from the cloud, that is, the same thing that Netflix offers you: being able to see its catalog of movies and series without having to download them previously.

This model is especially practical in these times, when high-speed connections have already become popular in much of the world, and we have more (and more heterogeneous) devices than ever. In many places, Spain without going any further, OnLive seemed as interesting as it was unreal, taking into account the speed of the connections that we had in many of our homes. Heck, even Netflix seemed complicated to us. A Netflix video game was, at the time, a toast to the sun.

And yet, today it is a reality, with Google working to find its way of business, and Microsoft xCloud about to reach our browsers, and although both services are already well known, there are still many people who resort to defining them like Netflix of video games … and it seems that Netflix has had enough. Or, well, more than getting tired, let’s say has decided to take advantage of such a deeply rooted concept and that it has not yet been able to explode in any way.

And, as we can read in The Information, the company founded by Reed Hastings is currently looking for a new executive who would be in charge of overseeing its expansion into the field of video games, and for this he would take a few weeks testing profiles of great prestige in the sector. No specific names are cited, but there is no doubt that the company’s contact list will be full of first swords, in order to finally create a Netflix of video games, which this time will be Netflix.

Although this can still evolve in many directions, it makes a lot of sense to think that their plans will go through a subscription service similar to the one they already offer with audiovisual content but, of course, focused on video games. Although it is a complicated sector, it is true that the company could take advantage of its huge user base. It could also explore the sale of games, as Stadia currently does, and could even consider a combined subscription model, with access to both Netflix for video games and movies and series. At the moment it is impossible to know their plans, but it sounds very interesting.