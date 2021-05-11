The Netflix movie with the best Zack Snyder

In one of the scenes of the new Netflix movie The army of the dead (Army of the Dead) by Zack snyder, Hunter Bly (Hiroyuki Sanada) explains to the group of mercenaries he hired for an impossible robbery what the plan is. “Somehow it will work,” he says, describing the entrance to a casino security vault. “The important thing is that it will happen.”

The dialogue could summarize the entire argument and the way in which Zack Snyder made the obvious and shameless decision to show his style thoroughly. With no strings attached, discussions and debates to respond to, this colossal and wacky zombie epic is dazzling. Also a journey through the obsessions of a director who has a more mature language and who begins to understand the advantages of having it.

It’s difficult to analyze Army of the Dead without fully understanding Snyder, also the creator of the Justice League Snyder Cut. The Netflix film, which he directs, co-writes and in which he even creates the photography, is a frenzied ode to his universe. It is also a daring card of duel, terror, pain and atonement in the form of a fast-paced adventure. It is puzzling how Snyder constructs a monumental tribute to a sometimes belittled gender.

Many zombies yes, but also a lot of Zack Snyder

Zack Snyder has the audacity to take on a fast-paced story loaded with exaggerations and unbridled freedom to tell himself. He does so from the conscious search to support his reflections in more or less elaborate metaphors. The result is a show that exceeds all expectations (for better or for worse) and is based on Snyder’s version of the portentous.

If in Dawn of the Dead (2004), the director already gave a new look to the zombie, in The Army of the Dead he achieves a total renovation. The figure of the undead emerges with a new weight but especially, a dark journey towards something more complex.

Snyder’s monsters are frenzied spoils. The plot of the Netflix film analyzes the possibility of an evolution and does so from the tragedy, a notion about some rudimentary cunning and power. For the director, death stands on something more elaborate and he proves it with a haunting version of the domain. The monster is also an enemy, a cunning one, powerful and difficult to defeat. And it is through that vision – exception – that Snyder decides to tell what seems like a personal story of considerable consistency.

‘The Army of the Dead’: What Happens in Las Vegas, Stays in Las Vegas

At first glance, The Army of the Dead is an unlikely mix of genres and nuances. It is a zombie genre film, but also a heist movie. It even has some shades of a disaster movie, spiced up with a few touches of humor and sarcasm.

But beyond that, it is a provocation. A measure, created and conceptualized on a Snyder in full creative freedom. Also convinced that the journey to such a film was worth it. After years of refining his favorite visual and narrative places, the director finds in this rudimentary filmic journey a way to express personal ideas.

Army of the Dead is a tricky hunt for a target, entertainment in its purest form, but also of Snyder as a director who wants to say concrete ideas. And it does so under flamboyant pyrotechnics, excessive scenes with dramatic photography and flashy lighting sets. It is especially important for the director to make it clear from the very first scene (with a well-constructed gloomy and tense prologue) that The Army of the Dead it’s more than meets the eye.

Of course, Snyder is a director of excess and does not hide it in this Netflix movie. There are big explosions, the now famous slowdowns scenes, and bulk shots. But underneath all that is a story. Death embodied by the zombie is something else than a recreation on a flexible genre.

Snyder, a father who lost his daughter in a tragedy, pays special attention to the relationships between the characters. And it is that perception of the use of metaphor that takes the film to an unexpected extreme. The conversations and scenes are, in reality, a complex web of a silent and posthumous homage to something more important. And Zack Snyder doesn’t hide it.

The family behind the Las Vegas set

The wild plot of Army of the Dead begins with an offer. After a brief introduction that makes clear the origin of what happens in Las Vegas, the possibility of looting a casino is raised. A gigantic risk with an even greater profit. As if the danger of being bitten and turned into an unclassifiable creature wasn’t enough, there is also a nuclear threat. Everything is analyzed under the crucible of a strange adventure, with haunting nightmare edging.

Snyder writes a script that underpins his visual style. There are wide, radiant shots, dramatic close-ups, and use of the subjective camera to bring out emotions. But in reality, the director cares more about something weirder in a film of this genre: the background that hints at the action.

They go towards death, they advance towards death, they go between death

The army of the dead is a declaration of intent. Zack Snyder, whether on purpose or pure instinct, took all the plot threads to create something weirder and harsher than expected. For the live it is not only about the zombie debacle limited to the city of Las Vegas, but what happens beyond. Following the cartoonish casino robbery, the outing by the mercenary group led by Scott Ward (Dave Bautista) is symbolic.

They go towards death, they advance towards death, they go between death. Bautista, turned into a kind of alter ego of Snyder, is the visible head and is also a father. One determined to do whatever it takes to keep his daughter Kate (Ella Purnell) safe in the midst of the catastrophe.

Father and daughter through death in ‘The Army of the Dead’

The relationship between Scott and Kate is highlighted from the opening scenes of Army of the Dead. It does so in the recurrent conceptions of the paternal bond as a thread that moves the story forward. But if in other films by the director the characters explore their emotions through symbolic subterfuges, here they do so through action.

And although it is an unusual and exaggerated device, it works. He does it because of Snyder’s sincerity to show the pain in awkward and stiff dialogues, but at the same time felt. Scott is a concerned father who faces the reproaches and claims of his daughter and shows his vulnerability. A daughter who will have to find in the middle of a cataclysm of ruins and creatures that howl in the distance. And Scott is willing to do it. Beyond money and greed, Kate goes first.

Taking elements from Dawn of the Dead, Snyder this time takes it a step further

This city in ruins, in which the dead lie in the sun to awaken at any moment, is the territory in which Snyder tells his story. The private one, that of the man who was tempted by a gigantic fortune. The one who gave up greed to go in search of a real purpose. That of the desolate father. That of the man who walks in the valley of death. And again, Snyder deviates from the usual ways of the genre and decides to delve into his characters.

And it’s his take on zombies that is most puzzling about the movie. Taking elements from Dawn of the Dead, Snyder this time takes it a step further. Their monsters are more than just hungry wanderers.

There is a mocking and catastrophic immortality in monster society, created and sustained even by the promise of offspring. Snyder leaves nothing in the pipeline and advances, giving space to all his characters for his great epic characters. Amid savage deaths, implausible scenes and his usual inability for subtlety, Snyder creates his most mature work in this Netflix film

Perhaps the announcement that the director finally managed to atone for suffering through cinema, its pursuits and goals. Which, at the end of this long and hazardous journey through the mind of the director, it is good news.

