The nests whose withdrawal can end in jail

Neighbors of a Cáceres housing block they have been years nest earringss. First of all because of the inconvenience that they caused them and because of the dirt that their inhabitants generated. Now, because only a few days ago it held the trial against the company hired for its withdrawal, those responsible for the community and the administrator of the farm. The Prosecutor has requested up to two years in prison for the two crimes against the fauna of which, according to Hoy, they are accused.

The nests belonged to a protected species and a special permit is required to remove them.

The Prosecutor’s Office, which has raised the request for penalties, considers that the defendants have committed two crimes against fauna. Specific, one for destruction of protected species and another for carrying out activities that prevent and / or hinder its reproduction. For both, he asks for two years in prison for four of the accused and a six-month fine (at 6 euros per day) for another for serious negligence.

The private prosecution, exercised by the organization Seo Birdlife, has requested 18 months in prison, a compensation of 5,000 and that the building be restored to leave it as it was before the withdrawal of the nests belonging to specimens of common plane, protected species and for which some of the neighbors and those who were in charge of removing them have ended up on the bench.

The events tried occurred in 2017 and, as explained by the aforementioned local media, the origin of the legal conflict is that the nests were removed without the corresponding authorization from the Board. They explain in Hoy that a bird expert and activist noticed what happened and alerted Seprona by setting up the legal machinery against the neighborhood community.

As much as dirt and noise are annoying, the nests cannot just be removed. You have to comply with some procedures. The Seo Birdlife delegate in Extremadura, Marcelino Cardalliaguet, explains that “nests cannot be eliminated even if there are no birds inside”. When these have been built by protected species, as in this case, the first thing is request authorization from the Ministry of Ecological Transition, what grant special permissions when public health is at stake.

That was the way to proceed for another block in Cáceres, thus avoiding the subsequent trial. Their problem in this case is that the Board’s permits for these tasks have an expiration date and, with the pandemic involved, they had to delay cleaning and now they have expired. So they have to renew their request to be able to proceed to remove those nests so annoying for the neighbors.

