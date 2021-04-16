The nephew of ‘Canelo’ Álvarez will make his professional boxing debut in June

The Mexican boxer Johansen Álvarez EFE

Super featherweight Johansen Álvarez, nephew of world boxing champion Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez, will make his professional debut next June, José Reynoso, the boxer’s trainer, announced this Friday.

“He is a cheerful boxing boy, with a movement of the waist and a good backlash; He also hits hard, ”Reynoso told Efe after the presentation of the 17-year-old who won 24 fights as an amateur.

