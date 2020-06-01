Being right or left influences your opinions more than any other factor. To this we add that now we must position ourselves, not only on the political spectrum, but also on the economic, social, and religious spectrum …

This positioning is not enriching ideas, but polarizing them. With the addition that for a time this part minorities (or those who call themselves minorities or vulnerable) begin to show great intolerance for ideas that are harmful in some sense. The perfect storm for a new inquisition to have emerged.

I don’t like how you think

Following in the wake of books that we have already talked about here, such as The transformation of the modern mind, Jonathan Haidt, or The Diversity Trap, of Daniel BarnabasAxel Kaiser assembles a book against postmodernism and all the tentacles it has deployed until the 21st century.

The worst of which, probably, is the increase in censorship, as we have already discussed in The left is beginning to censor more in the university than the right. Its title: The neoinquisition: Persecution, censorship and cultural decline in the XXI century.

That is why it has inspired us for entries like In COVID times we are polarizing more than ever: the reification of those who think differently from us. You can listen to a fragment read for you here:

The icing on the cake has been the role of social networks, which have further aggravated the positions, as we explain in Freedom, critical sense and the Edgerank problem, the filter that determines what you read on Facebook.

A totally necessary book, then, for those looking for a summary of how we have gotten here from the French Revolution and May 68 to the days when words, ideas and even worldviews are not prohibited. Spiced everything with endless examples of this new inquisition that can not leave anyone who has a minimum respect for freedom of expression indifferent.

The neoinquisition: Persecution, censorship and cultural decline in the 21st century (No collection)