The Negre reporter viral for the responses on the street

One of the reporters with which it counts TV Alarm Status, the medium created by Javier Negre to ‘fight’, he says, “against government censorship, giving voice to the truth,” has won prominence in recent weeks in social networks when viral twice by answers harvested with your questions at street level. In the last, the debate with an anonymous citizen ended with this insulting the reporter.

“When you have no arguments resorting to insult is the only thing you have left,” Vito Quiles, as the young man is called, responded to one of the tweets that made the moment go viral. In the fragment shared hundreds of times, the worker of the aforementioned media is seen and heard asking a middle-aged man about the management of residences during the pandemic of coronavirus. At the beginning of the images, you can hear Pablo Iglesias mentioned as responsible and that everything that happened has been “a tragedy.”

Then the interviewee blames him that what he has just said “is a lie” while the questioner reminds him of a press conference in Moncloa with Iglesias as the protagonist. At his insistence, there comes a time when both exchange roles and the interviewee becomes an interviewer asking him if he had not heard his own Isabel Díaz Ayuso “say that she was in charge of the residences” and asks him directly: “Haven’t you seen that on television?” When Quiles answered no, he answered that “To be a journalist you are, you are very stupid”.

The video, which has quickly gone viral, joins another similar one for the staging and the result (no insult included) with which he was also the protagonist just a few weeks ago. On that occasion, as Tres B collected for Yahoo, the reporter went out to cover an alleged protest in front of the PSOE headquarters in Madrid and began to ask who was circulating there. A) Yes, stopped a passerby that, far from agreeing with him as his goal seemed to be, He refuted each and every one of his arguments against the pardon Catalan politicians.

That man who had a two-minute debate with Quiles turned out to be the Professor Patxi Aldecoa, political scientist, vice president of the Spanish Federal Council of the European Movement (CFEME), Doctor in Political Sciences and Bachelor of Economic Sciences and Political Sciences and Administration, who reviewed for the reporter the value of the Constitution and gave an opinion formed to base of years of experience and knowledge.

Quiles has been in the profession for a short time, as he himself tells on his Twitter profile, where in a thread posted and published on June 22, he explained that “this profession is going to take a long time for me. I just started and I see how most journalists are ultras of the Government of crime and treason. There is no one independent with the will to stand up to communist media tyranny “and He gave his “recognition” to Negre and his environment. In addition, as you can see in his messages, he boasts of a photo with Rocío Monasterio, which she refers to as “crack”.

Very critical of the left in general and with Podemos in particular, the reporting style of TV Alarm Status is characterized many times by going out to the streets to ask people and asking questions loaded with ideology in search of answers that coincide with it. Sometimes they succeed and other times, as in the two mentioned, the interviewee is not willing to agree with them and rebuts them with arguments.

Something like that it happened also a few weeks ago to a reporter from the same medium (from the voice it seems not to be Quiles) who was asking a man about the purchase of the “chaletazo” of Noelia Vera, of Podemos and Secretary of State for Equality and against Gender Violence. The answer he got, basically, was that everyone with their money can do whatever they want.

“But do you think that those of Podemos can work for the working class from a villa with a swimming pool?” Was the question. The answer that was found was that what was said above and that “what cannot be done is to rob the workers and say that they work for Spain (…) In Podemos they work and buy with their money. The worst are those who cheat, steal and take the money. Mira Rato, charged with 36 million euros that is not known where … The economic miracle of Spain.

Negre himself, responsible for the medium who they work for, have experienced a similar situation that have also captured a multitude of retweets and comments on networks. Two of the most viral were that of the communist protester who replied that the person who had lived on “paguitas” had been Abascal and that of some teenagers who explained to him one by one the points why they were not from Vox.

