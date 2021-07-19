The need to reduce latencies in Vocational Training | Opinion | Market

María García Villamor, HR Manager Blue Telecom Consulting.

In vocational training, as in many other areas, technology is always ahead of official training content. Although this reality is difficult to manage, it is It is essential to take measures to try to reduce the distance between the two, ensuring that the educational system meets its objective and can add value to both business activity and society as a whole.

What’s more, in Spain we suffer from a notable shortage of intermediate VET qualifications, something that causes a lack of specific profiles for the current needs of companies. As a consequence, when it comes to meeting the demand for talent, organizations have had no choice but to direct their hiring towards higher degrees.

The problem is exacerbated in rapidly evolving sectors, such as Telecommunications In these cases, the traditional educational system, especially at the Vocational Training level, is unable to keep up with the market innovation rate when it comes to properly training new professionals. It is a fact that, in the technological field, VET suffers from undesirable latencies, which makes it difficult to reduce the gap between employment and training.

The RAE defines the term latency as the time that elapses between a stimulus and the response it produces. In the field of telecommunications, latency is the delay that occurs between sending and receiving information. One of the main objectives of the new technologies is to reduce these latencies as much as possible, making increasingly innovative use cases a reality, such as everything related to 5G, whose latency is around 1 millisecond. Similarly, the Education sector should redouble its efforts to increase its efficiency by reducing its own latencies.

It is true that work is already under way on the reformulation of intermediate training courses through initiatives such as the Dual Professional Training. Likewise, the Government has already communicated its intention to include education in the European Recovery Plan. However, experience tells us that politics progress slowly, adding latencies to the process. While technological advances progress continuously, and as a consequence the talent needs of organizations, the offices of the different public administrations define strategic plans for VET, which will later have to be formed and deployed in each of the autonomous territories. Certainly, the impact of these plans will be positive, but an even greater one will be achieved if at some point it is considered that the speed and flexibility of the training are also essential requirements to take into account.

In Dual FP, learning is combined between the educational center and the company, with a number of hours or days of stay of variable duration between both and where the first year of studies is developed entirely in the educational center and the second in the company . There is no doubt that it is key to invest in this model, but making the company’s contribution much broader, with more specialized degrees and with more dynamic programs that prevent the National Catalog of Professional Qualifications become obsolete in no time. The classic paradigm of first degree and then work has long since ceased to be effective.

Returning to the Telecommunications sector, and more specifically in the case of 5G networks, the initiatives carried out by the Spanish Association for Digitization have been very interesting, DigitalAmong which is the design of a course and a new professional qualification for 5G network installers with the collaboration of Ericsson, Nokia, Vodafone and Telefónica. Defining the content of a professional qualification is undoubtedly a very important step, even if it remains insufficient.

In addition, it is also important to consider the early stages of teaching, prior to VET. Marc Andreessen, founder of Netscape, already commented in one of his articles published more than ten years ago that software was eating the world. In 2021, telecommunications are already within that forecast. It is vital to understand that networks have already become software architectures and platforms, with a clear orientation towards automation, which implies that good software training will be increasingly required. Having basic knowledge of software and programming languages ​​before reaching VET is now essential, so this subject should be part of compulsory education as a core subject.

Finally, it is worth mentioning that Self-training is an alternative among official Vocational Training and the company that acquires more and more relevance. Technology currently provides very broad, practical and inexpensive means for self-training, which is already making us see cases of self-trained people much better prepared than others with official degrees. Teaching the professionals of the future to continuously train themselves should be a must. In today’s production environments it is already essential.