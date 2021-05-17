The near disappearance of the left in Israel

If 1991 assumed with the Madrid Peace Conference the hope of achieving the end of conflict between Israelis and Palestinians After more than 40 years of fighting, 2021 is highlighting the enormous difficulty of understanding in the short, medium and perhaps also long term.

The new escalation of violence not only confirms how far the positions are, but also the rejection in the societiesI know that there is towards the other and that practically impossible an eventual agreement that today is seen as a chimera.

Two people take cover from a projectile in Tel Aviv, Israel. (Photo by Daniel Rolider / Getty Images)

A clear example is observed in the Israeli Parliament, known as Knesset, where the forces of the left and prone to dialogue with the Palestinians they have ended up having a testimonial presence, while more conservative and nationalist parties were gaining followers.

Thus, the Chamber today shows the strength of the right-wing and centrist forces that show that the Israeli society has moved in that direction and that the left has been blurred.

The best exponent of this change in trend is the Labor Party, able to head all governments between 1948 and 1977 and today reduced to political irrelevance.

Also the Meretz, which emerged in 1992 as a pacifist leftist party and that became the third political force in the country. He is currently fighting to stay in Parliament, dealing with that 3.25% that gives access to the Chamber.

Both formations have always defended as their main objective the reach a peace agreement with the Palestinians, something illusory given that extremist groups have flourished in both societies that completely reject negotiation.

They have progressively moved away from the general feeling of the population, more right-wing, at the same time that in the last two decades the conflicts and confrontations between both factions.

The presence of left-wing forces in the Israeli Parliament is testimonial (Photo by ALEX KOLOMOISKY / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

It should be remembered that Labor had in 1969, hand in hand with Golda meir and after the Six Day War, 56 seats (out of a total of 120) and in 1992 44 seats thanks to the figure of Isaac Rabin. However, the last thirty years have seen the absolute decline of a party that today is closer to disappearance than to recover the Government.

In the last parliamentary elections, held in March 2021, Labor won seven seats, ranking as the sixth preferred option for Israelis with 6% of the votes.

The Meretz did not fare much better, which since its first great result has done nothing more than fall back among the preferences of society. In these last elections obtained six deputies, with only 4.5% of the ballots. A sum between the two formations only reaches 13 seats, which represents just over 10% of the Chamber.

Although these results are very scarce, the truth is that represent a considerable improvement with respect to those obtained in the parliamentary elections a year before. Then they were in coalition with the centrist Guesher and the sum of all of them only reached seven parliamentarians (5.83%). For putting it in context ahead the ultra-orthodox Jews were left, as well as other right-wing and centrist formations.

The last time the left won at the polls was in 1992 with 44 Labor seats and 12 Meretz seats, since both they had a practically absolute majority in Parliament. Since then the decline, with the small exception of 2015 when the former obtained 24 seats thanks to their coalition with the centrist leader Tzipi Livni, although it was a flower of a day because in the following elections they have fallen again precipitously.

Golda Meir was one of the great leaders of Israeli Labor. (Photo by William KAREL / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

The motives

But how is it possible that both formations have lost their electoral base? There are several factors. One of the main is the immigration of about a million Jews coming from the Soviet Union in the 90s that had a great anti-communist bias and listed society to the right.

It should be remembered that currently the population Israeli stands at 9.1 million, so migratory movements of this nature have a great influence.

But also, the outbreak of clashes such as the second intifada (2000-2005), the wave of Palestinian attacks against Israeli civilians, or the end of peace talks They have also made society stop believing in an agreed solution and dialogue. Thus, the triumph of Hamas terrorist group in Gaza in 2006 he also made the possibility of an agreement almost impossible and alienated these two formations from his electorate.

As a consequence of these factors, neither Labor nor Meretz seem to have an easy time getting government options again. To see how both formations evolve and if in the future they can become an alternative appreciated by Israeli society.

