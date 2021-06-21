The NCAA suffers a setback with a decision of the Supreme in favor of university athletes

15 minutes. The US Supreme Court unanimously agreed on Monday to university athletes who want to have access to compensation or benefits that until now were vetoed according to the rules of the National University Athletic Association (NCAA).

With 9 votes in favor and none against, the judges overturned these NCAA rules. They limited the educational benefits for college athletes who had received an athletic scholarship for higher education.

The NCAA argues that these restrictive regulations were necessary to preserve the “amateur” image of college sports.

The athletes who sued alleged that, in practice, the NCAA was operating a system that violated US antitrust laws.

Access to benefits

In 2020, a federal appeals court agreed with the plaintiffs, although it did not allow salaries to be paid directly to them. However, it did indicate that the NCAA could not limit certain benefits. These include access to musical instruments, scientific equipment, study abroad stays, academic awards or scholarships.

The Supreme agreed with that interpretation. It determined that “the NCAA business model would be outright illegal in any other industry in the United States,” in the words of Conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

“All restaurants in a region cannot come together to cut cook salaries based on the theory that ‘customers prefer’ to eat food prepared by underpaid chefs,” Kavanaugh wrote in a brief.

The court’s decision could have a “transformative” effect on college sports in the United States. This was stated by Amy Perko, executive director of the independent organization Knight Commission for Athletic Education, in statements to the radio station NPR.

If each league in each collegiate sport sets its own limits on educational compensation for its athletes, there will be competition between them. Thus, if an athlete who does not like the benefits of one of them could choose a university that is part of another league, he explained.