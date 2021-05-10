The NBC network cancels the 2022 Golden Globes – Tomatazos

It seems that the time has come for the awards Golden globes. Through a statement, the NBC network has confirmed that they will refuse to broadcast the 2022 installment that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is planning. This after a series of companies and actors spoke out against that organization due to the lack of diversity among its members.

According to information from Deadline, the NBC network has joined companies such as Netflix and Warner Media in their boycott of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the organization that is responsible for delivering the Globes of I pray year after year, and will not give space to their ceremony in 2022. This happened after the plan they had proposed to solve the lack of people of color in it was revealed, which have not been considered as enough.

The scandal began in February when an investigation showed that there have been no members of color within the HFPA for twenty years. To this was added the annoyance due to the lack of nominations for shows and films with African-American actors such as I May Destroy You – 100% or 5 Bloods – 100% and compared to the mention they got more controversial titles like Music by Sia – 35% and Emily in Paris – 95%.

