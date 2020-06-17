Adam Silver He is aware of the importance of the current movement for racial equality and has sent a circular to all franchises about how aware the league is in the fight against racism. « One objective of resuming the season is to obtain a platform to raise awareness and fight against social injustice, increase opportunities for the black community and be part of a reform of the police and judicial system. We are going to put in place a protocol to position ourselves in a way unitary as a competition when acting and promoting significant change, « reads the statement.

