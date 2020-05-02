The NBA already think of the beginning of the new 2020/21 season. Despite the fact that the date on which the current 19/20 will resume (it has been suspended indefinitely since March 12 after the positive for Rudy Gobert’s coronavirus) has not yet been specified, the leaders of the North American basketball competition They find specifying dates for the start of the new course.

Commissioner Adam Silver’s idea is to postpone the start of the next campaign until the month of December so that in time to celebrate those events that have remained in the air caused by the health crisis of COVID-19: the playoffs, the Draft, the Free Agency …, but above all so that the fans can return to the pavilions without any danger.

Reporting on @SportsCenter on The NBA Board of Governors’ discussions on pushing back start of 2020-2021 season to December. pic.twitter.com/N1dKflzFoY – Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 2, 2020

Adam Silver himself has already contacted the different franchises that make up the NBA to find out what he thinks about it. The measure is far from final, it is one more possibility that is currently hanging around the minds of the league leaders.

Whether in December or in any other month, delaying the start of the new season is mandatory if the intention is to dispute the remainder of the current campaign. In addition, it is not a certainty that fans will have the possibility to access the stadiums in December. The restrictions in this regard could last until well into the year 2021.

