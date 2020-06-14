The NBA It sent to all the teams the provisional calendar of the championship that will start on July 30 and the seventh game of the finals could be extended until October 13. The organization also informed the franchises that the players will have to undergo a test every other day starting on June 23.

On June 4, the NBA confirmed that the regular season would resume, with 22 teams, on July 31 at the Walt Disney World Resort Orlando (Florida). The current campaign had been suspended on March 11, after Utah Jazz French center Rudy Gobert tested positive for just before the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Disney workers will have to follow a meticulous protocol, which includes the mandatory use of a mask when they are near any of the participants in the North American league, strict guidelines for social distancing and daily temperature controls.

While negotiations continue with the National Association of Basketball Players (NBPA), the NBA He has already offered the calendar and has given the green light to two assistant coaches to take charge of the voluntary training of their players; head coaches can be one of those two coaches in volunteer sessions that start on June 23, even under social distancing rules.

Precisely, June 23 marks the beginning of the tests; from that day on, the players of the 22 teams to undergo coronavirus testing every two days. In addition, the NBA has assured that it is still working on plans for the eight teams – Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves and New York Knicks – that will not be at Disney.

The NBA schedule

From July 1 to July 7, 8 or 9: Mandatory individual workouts for players from the 22 participating teams, which will end the day each team arrives at Disney.

July 7, 8 and 9: arrival at Disney.

From July 9 to 29: team trainings at Disney, initial health and safety evaluations.

July 21 or 22: start date of three training matches between teams, scheduled by the NBA and with NBA referees.

From July 30 to August 14: resumption of parties at Disney. The NBA is still completing the schedule for those eight team games, and the clashes will be based on regular season games through March 11.

August 15 and 16: if necessary, a series of two games to determine the numbers 8 of each conference.

17 of August: The ‘playoffs’ begin. This date would be advanced to August 15 or 16 if the ‘play-in’ series are not necessary. The ‘playoffs’ are scheduled as traditional best of seven games.

August 30th: A limited number of family and guests will be allowed to come to Disney for the first time. They would stay inside the facilities.

From August 31 to September 13: conference semifinals.

From September 15 to 28: end of conference.

From September 30 to October 13: NBA Finals. The league planned for it to end on October 12, but the date has now been adjusted.