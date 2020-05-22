The NBA continues to discuss the possible return to competition and what has been the most likely return date for the league has been leaked: July 15. The owner of the Milwaukee Bucks, Marc Lasry, and the Brooklyn Nets player, Spencer Dinwiddie, have been the ones that have leaked the day.

– IT SEEMS THAT THERE IS A DATE FOR THE RESUMPTION OF THE NBA–

Brooklyn Nets player Spencer Dinwiddie posted on Twitter that the bubble return date will be July 15 – pic.twitter.com/Pv4vLHzfYu

– Link to Cancha (@enlaceacancha) May 21, 2020