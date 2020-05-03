The NBA He has been working tirelessly since March 12 (the day the competition was suspended indefinitely due to the health crisis in the coronavirus) for recovering normality and being able to end the season that was in a state of pause.

However, neither the competition itself nor Adam SilverCommissioner, they will resume the league at any cost. As recently reported by Brian Windhorst, a journalist on ESPN, the NBA itself has imposed a fundamental requirement that must be met in order to play again: the families of the players will have to be with them and without any danger.

“The NBA right now is not interested in creating a bubble where players, coaches, staff … from different teams cannot take their families,” Windhorst said Saturday, citing his league sources.

One possible playing ground for NBA if finishing season becomes safe for league and players: Walt Disney World Resort property in Orlando, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. League has kept different scenarios in mind. – Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 29, 2020

As it has been known for weeks, the NBA wants the end of the regular season and the playoffs to be played in one place, thus avoiding long journeys between States and always thinking about the health of the players.

Some of the venues that have already been named as a venue for the games are Las Vegas and the Disney World campus in Orlando. The latter is the favorite within the NBA organization, since being a private place the crowds of fans who travel to see their respective teams can be controlled better than in an entire city like Las Vegas.

