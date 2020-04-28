What seemed like hopeful news has ended up becoming the clear demonstration that pessimism seems the most logical position. The NBA He had to reverse his decision to allow training from May 1, postponing the matter for a week and making it clear that they will have to address important unknowns. This measure does not imply that all the teams will return on that date, but rather that this option will be considered as long as the state authorities of the place where each franchise is located have begun the de-escalation process that is so disparate. places to others.

ESPN reports the existence of a memorandum detailing the process to be followed by all those teams eager to return to training, such as allowing the presence of only four players in a hall, the obligation to maintain a distance 3 , 5 meters and the impossibility of having coaches in the sessions. These are conditions in which it does not seem worth taking any risk, since it is not the return expected by many and that would offer the possibility of returning to compete in a margin of three or four weeks. The General Managers of many franchises were astonished at these situations and did not hesitate to make recurring calls to the NBA to request more information.

Given these problems, Adam Silver and his team decided to postpone the measure for another week in order to wait for the evolution of the situation in the States where currently such a return would be unfeasible at the moment. Georgia was the first to initiate the de-escalation and there were players and executives who raised the possibility of moving there, something that would be counterproductive since it would have endangered the sanitary balance of this State. Everything is unknown in the NBA And this step back has fallen like a jug of cold water in fans, players and managers. We will have to keep waiting and clarify many things before considering a return to competition.

