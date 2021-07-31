The NBA will make a Top-75 players in history for their anniversary

The NBA celebrates 75 years of existence with the arrival of the 2021/22 season of the competition. The franchises will fight to dethrone Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Milwaukee Bucks from the reigning champion position, and win one of the most special rings in recent times.

This coming year is expected to be filled with numerous honorary acts for the 75-year-old. One of the most expected, and which always generates a lot of debate, is the launch of the ranking of the 75 best players in history of the NBA.

The competition already made a Top 50 in the 1996/97 season, when it turned half a century. The statement released by the NBA itself has disclosed the voting process that will be followed to establish the Top 75:

“Media, current and retired players, coaches and league executives will form a voting group that will select a new team for the NBA’s 75th anniversary, featuring the 75 greatest players of all time. The list will be released. in the next month of October “.

The NBA says it will release its top 75 players in league history in October as it celebrates the league’s 75th anniversary next season and will honor those players at the 2022 All-Star Game in Cleveland. – Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 30, 2021

The eternal LeBron-Jordan debate

The highest expectation of the list will be in position # 1, how could it be otherwise. Both Michael Jordan and LeBron James arrive as top favorites to fill that position. The last time the Top was made (50 in this case), Jordan had four rings and LeBron still had seven years left to make his NBA debut.