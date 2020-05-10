The NBA had plans to increase the salary limit for the next season going from $ 109,140,000 to $ 115,000,000. However, the health crisis caused by the coronavirus has completely modified the plans of the organization of the American league. In fact, due to the losses generated by the suspension of the season, it has been decided to reduce the salary limit.

This situation has only occurred previously only twice in history, as reported by Yahoo! Sports. The first was in the 2002 season, when it went from $ 42,500,000 to $ 40,271,000, and the second in 2009, when it went from $ 58,680,000 to $ 57,700,000.

Sources: Commissioner Adam Silver told NBA players on call Friday: – If season resumes, no fans expected

– 40% of league revenue comes from fans

– Season decision can go into June

– Until coronavirus vaccine, there is risk; will be living with the virus for foreseeable future – Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 8, 2020

.