United States professional basketball is being very sensitive to the pandemic of the coronavirus. So it is not surprising that the NBA and WNBA has decided to launch the following initiative: create face masks with the logos of the 42 franchises (30 male and 12 female) and put them up for sale on the websites of competitions and teams. The benefits will go entirely to different charities to feed people who are having a hard time because of the health crisis in which the world has been engulfed by the coronavirus.

The NBA is partnering with Fanatics to produce cloth face masks with team logos on them to help communities impacted by the coronavirus, according to league sources https://t.co/Li6cVx3zfO pic.twitter.com/axBeYXdORh – Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 17, 2020

“We are a global community and we are forced to help to try to reduce the impact that the coronavirus pandemic is causing. Thus, health organizations advise wearing a covered mouth and nose in public. For this reason, the NBA and the WNBA will available to their fans the materials and instructions to create the masks that help protect us from COVID-19“commented Kathy Bhrens, the president of NBA social responsibility programs.

“The pandemic caused by COVID-19 has led to the opening of a volunteer operations bank that is responsible for distributing food to those in need. We are grateful to the NBA, the WNBA and their fans for supporting food banks and with masks so everyone is safe, “said Katie Fitzgerald, executive vice president of Feeding America.

