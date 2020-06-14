The NBA informed all teams Saturday night in a memorandum that coronavirus testing for players and staff (also asymptomatic) involved in the league restart will begin on June 23 and will be held every other day, to be able to restart the championship on 30-J.

The memorandum says that players and “essential team personnel”, whether it be any coach, medical personnel who will work directly with the players, or who will be part of activities in Orlando, Florida, will be tested for coronavirus and a of antibodies, June 23.

Each person will be given another COVID-19 test every other day, as well as the two days directly before the team leaves for Walt Disney World.

The memo does not say what the protocol will be for anyone testing positive for the coronavirus, nor does it include any details on what the testing protocols will be after the teams arrive in Orlando.

The NBA has partnered with Quest Diagnostics to provide the tests and has ensured that they will not eliminate the tests necessary for front-line health care workers, first responders or symptomatic patients in each team’s city.

The league also plans to offer a coronavirus test and an antibody test to players’ household members and essential staff on June 23, and will also provide free public tests in each of the 21 cities with teams participating in the next league restart.

The NBA also asked foreign players who left the country to return to their teams’ cities on Monday, and the rest of the players must return before June 22. The teams are expected to have about three weeks after arriving in Orlando to prepare for the season.