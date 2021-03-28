The NBA will break its bubble in Orlando

This is how you live in the NBA bubble against covid-19 2:39

(CNN) – The NBA will allow players to have some guests on the league’s campus in Orlando between the first and second rounds of the postseason.

In a statement to teams, the NBA said the players’ families and close personal friends can be invited to the NBA bubble.

The league will exclude sponsors or business partners, casual acquaintances, and any individual the player has not previously met in person or with whom he has had limited interactions in person. For example, an acquaintance by the player only through social networks or an intermediary.

These are the conditions:

Each team may have up to 17 rooms. Players cannot host more than four guests, although some exceptions will be made for those with young children. Teams that advance to the playoffs must appoint a guest coordinator, who will be staff already with the team to act as the point of contact between the team and the NBA. There will be a quarantine coordinator from each team to ensure that guests have complied with the requirements of health protocols, including a seven-day self-quarantine at their respective place of residence. Guests will arrive on campus beginning August 24 and must complete a seven-day in-room quarantine upon arrival.

The NBA reported that no player on the Disney World campus has tested positive for coronavirus in the past four weeks. In the latest report on Aug. 12, the NBA and the players’ union jointly announced that 342 players were tested and all tested negative.

The last time the NBA reported positive test results was on July 13, when 322 players were tested with two confirmed positives.

The NBA playoffs are scheduled to begin on Monday, August 17.

