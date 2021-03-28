The NBA will be back in December

LeBron James asks for help solving alleged murder 1:15

(CNN Spanish) – The 2020-2021 NBA season will begin on December 22. The league and the National Association reached an agreement to begin the campaign before the end of the year and with a reduction in games. The National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) approved a 72-game season on Thursday, which would begin on December 22. December, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania. CNN has reached out to the NBPA for comment.

LOOK: LeBron James and the Lakers with a record season

A shorter season

In general, the NBA has an 82-game regular season that begins in mid-to-late October, this time there was an agreement for 72 games to take place starting in December. Some proposals pointed to a start in January.

This 2020 season was interrupted in March by the pandemic and the league had to adjust the schedule to return to the final stretch of the season in July, in a single venue known as the Orlando bubble.

Lakers and Dodgers bring joy to Los Angeles

Los Angeles overcame a 2020 full of tragedies 2:15