The NBA has set itself the goal of resuming the season next Friday, July 31, Foreseeably at the Disney headquarters in Orlando (United States), as revealed by the American sports media ., an insurance in the information related to the self-proclaimed best league on the planet.

05/30/2020

Act at 12:34

CEST

.

The renowned journalist of ., Shams Charania, has assured that both NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and the league office informed the Board of Governors that July 31 is « a target date for the return of the season » while the opinions are different between the players.

As sources from the competition explained to Charania himself, the league has considered four scenarios for the possible restart: 16 teams that would go straight to the play-off, 20 teams with the initial group stage prior to the qualifying rounds, 22 teams to decide the final playoff places with a previous tournament and, lastly, 30 teams, reaching 72 matches and end with a play-in tournament.

Furthermore, Charania explained that the Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan appealed above all to « the safety of the players » and that the games without sense are not disputed. « Given that the NBA is prioritizing health and safety first, the return of 30 teams is unlikely in these circumstances, » Charania said.

Adam Silver, NBA Commissioner | .

The NBA stopped on March 11 just after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert was known to test positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus. Incidentally, the Frenchman had to publicly apologize after having played down the pandemic a few days before learning that he was infected.

On May 23, The NBA confirmed that it was in talks with ‘The Walt Disney Company’ to restart the 2019-2020 season in Orlando, from the month of July, according to Mike Bass, head of communications for the league, whose idea was that the ‘ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex of Disney’ would host the end of the competition.

Disney’s headquarters in Orlando would be established as the sole venue for parties, training sessions and accommodation. That is the idea that the NBA and the American company are discussing. « The NBA, in conjunction with the Players Association (NBPA), is in exploratory talks with The Walt Disney Company about restarting the 2019-2020 NBA season in late July at Disney’s’ ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. ‘in Florida, « he reported.