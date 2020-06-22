Facundo Campazzo He has been demonstrating for several years that he has the level to be in the best league in the world. With the NBA stop, the scouts of all the teams are placed in the final phase of the ACB and there stands out above all the Argentine base of Real Madrid.

From the United States they have ensured that many special envoys witnessed all week the games of the white team. The objective is none other than to see Gabriel Deck closely, and especially Campazzo, since they want next year to cross the pond.

Recall that the Argentine was not drafted, but next year he is a free agent, so it is possible to see him competing in the base position, along with the Curries, Lillard or Westbrook. What the NBA has not achieved with Llull, is getting closer to becoming a reality with “Facu”.