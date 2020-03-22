The NBA studies the serious economic impact of the stoppage due to the coronavirus

The NBA, like the rest of world sports competitions, is trying to carry out a detailed study of how it will affect the League economically the break caused by the coronavirus crisis.

03/22/2020

Act at 5:30 p.m.

CET

Even a competition as healthy as the NBA, fears that the economic impact will be very strongAlthough it is still in the study phase of how to try to control losses of all kinds, and its impact also on the salaries of the players. The season came to a complete halt after testing positive for some League players.

At the moment, the NBA commissioner did not want to advance anything on the subject, hiding that they continue to study the subject closely. It is only known that the players will charge normally as of April 1, but the next check, scheduled for 15 days later, it is not, right now guaranteed. But they do not go ahead to give more information.

The Players Association wants answers

“It is too early to know the economic impact on the League, said Silver, who continues to trust that the season will resume in some way, but without specifying. “The prospect is not pretty, but we are all in the same boat& rdquor ;, said the commissioner.

The Players Association tries to get answers to the NBA, since many players, Despite having millionaire contracts, they want to know if their checks will be reduced. One of the clauses of the collective agreement indicates that they can retain 1.08% of the salary per party due to force majeure.

No determination has yet been made, but he will have to meet soon. The option that would minimize losses would be to return to the track, when there is still 20% of the season to go regular for disputed. But even that cannot be assured. “We are looking at all the possibilities to play again, but in a safe way,” said Silver.

Millionaires loses

In the event that the season could not be resumed, the losses would be millions, and could have important consequences on the salary cap. At the moment, they are only conjectures but the NBA is already studying all the options and with the uncertainty that the coronavirus ends up taking the season definitively.

That the return to the game is not near all the franchises and the players know it, reason why some have tried to return to their countries of origin as Ricky Rubio explained, although the NBA’s recommendation is that they stay in the country.

.