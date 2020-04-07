The management of the NBA It is making every effort to negotiate with the health authorities the availability of rapid tests for coronaviruses since they consider that their use may be decisive for an eventual return to training and competition in the medium term. The world of sports will have great consequences of this crisis and it will only be able to compete again when it has the necessary means to ensure the health of athletes, workers and fans. The players union is pressing hard for a massive purchase of these tools, as reported by ESPN.

.