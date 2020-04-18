The NBA He has been negotiating with him Players Union of the North American basketball competition a reduction in their wages to minimize the economic impact caused by the coronavirus health crisis.

As ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski has anticipated, the league will reduce, starting on May 15, 25% of the salary of each of the league’s players after reaching an agreement with the Union. This salary decrease also contemplates the scenario of the possible complete cancellation of the current season.

ESPN Sources: The NBA and NBPA have agreed on the withholding of 25 percent of each player paycheck beginning on May 15. Deal gives gradual reduction in salary should Force Majeure provision be enacted with cancellation of regular season games. May 1 checks will be paid in full. – Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 17, 2020

.