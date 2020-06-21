In the image, Los Angeles Lakers player LeBron James (d) faces Wesley Matthews (i) of the Milwaukee Bucks. . / Tannen Maury / Archive

(TANNEN MAURY /)

New York, Jun 20 . .- One more step for the NBA in preparation for a possible restart of the season in the « bubble » of Walt Disney World Resorts, Orlando (Florida), was released this Saturday after announcing the league some well-defined key dates.

The NBA has been announcing its schedule before games can resume.

The league said the players should report to training on Tuesday.

He set several tentative dates, such as the fact that teams may have four players and up to 10 people from the four coach and other assistants at the training facility from June 23 to 30.

He indicated that from July 1 to 9, eight players will be allowed to practice on the premises at the same time.

After July 9, except for a coronavirus outbreak among players or even bigger problems in Florida, the 22 teams will travel to Orlando for a full training camp in preparation before the season restart.

The 2019-2020 championship will resume on July 30 in Orlando. The 22 teams will participate in an eight-game schedule to integrate the teams that go through to the postseason. If one team is four games from eighth place in qualifying, the NBA will hold a play-in tournament on August 15 and 16 to determine who gets last place in the postseason.

The playoffs will be from August 17 to 31, while the semifinal stage will begin on September 13, and on that date the families and guests of the players will be allowed to be at Walt Disney World Resort.

The conference finals will be held from September 15 to 28, and the NBA Finals will take place from September 30 to October 13.

Once the NBA season is over and a champion is crowned, the league will almost immediately go into the offseason. The 2020 college giveaway will be held on October 16 and the free agency period will begin two days later on the 18th.