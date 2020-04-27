A few days ago, a light of hope had been lit in the NBA world when the league had announced that this Friday, May 1, the teams would be enabled to open their training locations if the authorities allowed it. A measurement of that size excited fans about the end of the season, but nothing else was an illusion.

After receiving alerts from various teams about the complexity of that date, starting with the Atlanta Hawks who warned that they could not comply with the decision, the league had to withdraw and for the moment the training centers will not be officially opened. The idea is that it can be done perhaps from May 8, but there is not much information available.

Adrian Wojnarowski, who reported the news, also stated that some teams would try to open if they could because they seek to preserve their players, but what is clear is that by May 1 there will not be enough consensus for the league to start working. It only remains to wait.

New story soon ESPN, but to be clear: The NBA was already working to push back its initial May 1 date to re-open facilities independent of Atlanta’s decision to delay its own re-opening. The league was getting feedback from all corners on the issue. https://t.co/Wy7bOPDwST – Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 27, 2020

