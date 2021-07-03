The NBA publishes the conversation between Chris Paul and Monty Williams during their now famous hug

One of the images of the classification of Phoenix suns left for the NBA Finals by Monty Williams, head coach of the Arizona franchise, Chris paul. Both gave an emotional hug when the Suns managed to beat the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference Finals, and now the NBA itself has published the conversation they had during that hug:

The NBA released the mic’d up version of when Chris Paul and Monty Williams embraced at the end of Game 6. A strong, beautiful moment:

Monty: “Chris, you’re going to the Finals.”

CP3: “Coach, I’m trying to calm down, coach.”

Monty: “You don’t have to calm down.”

CP3: “Coach!” pic.twitter.com/9PUOzQnJfD

– Evan Sidery (@esidery) July 2, 2021