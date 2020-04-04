The NBA proposes that players take a 50 percent pay cut beginning April 15, to which the association of these, the NBPA, has responded that they will only accept a decrease of 25 percent and as of May 15. The Utah Jazz, for example, have already applied a reduction to the roster.

04/04/2020 at 09:08

CEST

EFE

As published by “The Athletic”, both sides are discussing what to do financially if the 2019-20 regular season doesn’t resume, including the possibility of withholding up to 25 percent of the players’ remaining wages in a league deposit.

In the same information, it is stated that if the NBA begins to cancel games, the force majeure clause in the collective agreement will be automatically exercised, whereby players will lose approximately one percent of their salary for each game canceled.

The stoppage of activities due to the coronavirus pandemic is considered an event of force majeure because it prevents the NBA from fulfilling its obligations, as established in the labor agreement. Until the end of the season, there would still have to be 18 matches in the regular competition.

