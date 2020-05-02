The NBA will permanently postpone the next lottery and the Combine of its 2020 Draft. Both events, originally scheduled for this May, have been postponed indefinitely until the situation in the North American league is clarified after the crisis of the coronavirus, according to the media ..

This will also cause the delay in the celebration of the Draft itself, which was an open secret. Initially, it was to be held at the end of June, as every season. The situation has forced Commissioner Adam Silver to make this decision.

The NBA has indefinitely postponed its NBA Draft Lottery and Draft Combine in May in Chicago due to coronavirus pandemic, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. – Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 1, 2020

