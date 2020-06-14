The NBA, suspended since last March 11 due to the pandemic, continues with its plans to resume the season and could resume the competition in late July in Orlando or Las Vegas, according to ESPN, citing league sources.

05/21/2020 at 11:33

CEST

Europa Press

According to this information, the directors and players of the franchises believe that commissioner Adam Silver It will give the green light for group training to start in June and for the season to resume sometime in late July one of these venues, or maybe even both.

In addition, the NBA plans to meet soon with the NBPA players union to discuss all aspects of return to activity and also the format to end the competition, which was suspended in the absence of playing the last quarter of the regular league.