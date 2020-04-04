As the suspension of the NBA championship approaches its fourth week, the idea that the entire final phase of the 2020 season will take shape in the city of Las Vegas is taking shape.

In the midst of the crisis that the coronavirus pandemic has created, Las Vegas is shaping up to be one of the most suitable settings for such an event, according to “Sport Illustrated”, which highlights that in this way the teams would be prevented from traveling throughout the country, which would expose too many people to a COVID-19 infection.

Las Vegas has become the only potential site for such competition because the NBA has a long relationship with the city, in addition to being considered a venue that has everything to celebrate this type of event.

Doing so involves obstacles, such as send thousands of players and employees to Las Vegas, since thousands of support people would be needed in hotels and playing fields, in addition to the media personnel, but series of five games could be presented in the first round and in the NBA Finals, with the semifinals and finals of the conference, each one a match, similar to the NCAA national college tournament.

.