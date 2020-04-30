Disney World could save the NBA season. Although it is surprising, the truth is that the Florida complex meets all the requirements so that the championship can be resumed and carried out complying with the necessary safety and feasibility measures. This is indicated by Shams Charania (The Athletics) and there are many factors that invite us to think that the proposal can really be carried out.

A single place to host quarantined to all the necessary personnel and the teams -either the 30 or 16 of the playoff, depending on the format agreed upon- are the requirements that until now had been indicated as necessary in case of resuming the NBA season, after more than 50 days stop. They have sounded Las Vegas, Bahamas, Atlantic City … and now Disney World, a proposal that although surprising is not far-fetched.

Shams Charania (The Athletic) has assured that the project is being debated and Tim Reynolds (AP) has confirmed that, Bob Iger, president of Disney, has already had telematic meetings with the NBA executive committee to come up with a plan that both parties would be happy with. In addition, Disney owns American Broadcasting Company and ESPN, two of the NBA’s strongholds of media, which makes it take strength and that it can really take place.

The logistics apparatus also makes it a project to be taken seriously. The Disney World compound is made up of close to 100 square kilometers and is totally private, so quarantine and isolation are easier to control than in any of the other suggested locations. There is Nearby hospitals, entertainment and restaurants and large hotel facilities around the area where all the personnel involved could safely stay. Furthermore, the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, located in Disney World, would ensure enough space for teams to train and games to be played with up to three courts. An option therefore on the table and that leaves some optimism that the season in the NBA can be concluded.