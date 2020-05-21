The unknown about how the resolution of the season will be in the NBA is still in force, although the picture is gradually clarifying. It seems certain that the remaining matches will be played in a single venue, which all indications will be Disney World, in Orlando. There are more questions about whether to start the playoffs directly or end the regular league. According to SportsIllustrated, Adam Silver and his team have raised the option of finishing the regular league when the teams have reached the 70 games played; This would speed up the competition, prevent television rights contracts from being lost, as they include the clause that with 70 games played, the agreement is not lost, and would give the opportunity to modify current positions.

.