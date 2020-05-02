The NBA, Since the competition was paralyzed on March 11, he has not been able to adopt much more firm measures than agreeing to an agreement to reduce the players’ wages and allow them to train individually on the courts from May 8 . But the meetings follow one another and despite the uncertainty about when and how the League can be resumed, the owners of the 30 franchises are studying the possibility of delaying the start of the 2020-2021 campaign to December.

The season usually begins in October. But the alternative of starting in December would give more scope for the end of this campaign, interrupted on March 11 due to the covid-19 pandemic when each team still had 16 to 18 matches to play in the phase. regular. In addition, franchise owners hope that the delay to December will facilitate the dispute of more games with the presence of fans in the stands, since the authorities are likely to maintain for a long time the prohibition that they be held at the open door.

The NBA board of governors voted Friday to postpone two May events scheduled for Chicago: the draft lottery and the Draft Combine. The draft celebration is set for June 25, but the belief is growing that it will also be postponed.

There are no imminent plans to make a decision on the timetable, and deliberations will continue. Alternatives are being considered, such as playing the remainder of the season, or just the playoffs, in a single venue. Orlando and Las Vegas are shuffled as favorite cities to host the games. It has also been calculated that the NBA would need 15,000 tests of the covid-19 to guarantee the safety of the players, coaches, referees and personnel necessary for the dispute of the games.

Date problem with the Games

As the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic continues, the NBA anticipates a number of potential obstacles for fans to immediately return to the courts in the coming months. “If you start in December, that doesn’t mean the fans can return to the fields in December, but maybe they will return in March,” a member of the board of governors told ESPN.

If the next season started in December, it would end in August. In trouble in that case it would be for the United States team that must compete in the Olympic Games that will be held in Tokyo from July 23 to August 8, 2021. Many of the great figures of the NBA contemplated their participation in the Games. If the season started in December, the outlook would change completely.

