The NBA plans to change the venues of the games due to the coronavirus

As revealed by Adrian Wojnarowski (ESPN), the NBA would be considering the possibility of changing the venue for various games in those cities where there have been more cases of coronavirus. All this in order to avoid, as far as possible, the spread of the disease.

03/11/2020

This would imply varying the schedule for these teams to play either on rival court or in neutral scenarios. This could be one of the measures that the commissioner would have put on the table Adam Silver and franchise owners. Other measures being analyzed are playing the matches behind closed doors and even postponing them.

In this sense, this Wednesday, the NBA will hold a telephone meeting with the owners of the franchises and this Thursday will do the same with the presidents of operations and managers of the respective franchises.

At the moment, NBA In the image of the rest of the major leagues, he has decided to close the locker room to the media, as well as the training centers. In a joint statement, all leagues made it clear that: “Given the issues that can be associated with close contact, all locker rooms for teams and facilities will be open only to essential players and employees until further notice. Access to media will be kept in designated locations outside the locker room. “

