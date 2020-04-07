He coronavirus is causing substantial changes in the world of sports and NBA Draft 2020 it was not going to be less. League management has issued a series of limitations to franchises for the run-up to the final election, removing the possibility of pre-training and personal interviews with eligible players. Each player will have only four hours to speak to the franchises that request it, always online. This will attach great importance to previous observations that have been made. The NBA Draft 2020 will be held on June 25.

