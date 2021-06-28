The NBA, pending Portland: Damian Lillard considers leaving

Damian Lillard, the perfect example in today’s NBA of a loyal player with a franchise, begins to approach the starting gate. No one shows it to him, he is about to open it. It is what has been leaked and Chris Haynes has published in a Yahoo column. The brightest star on Terry Stotts’ team so far and Chauncey Billups from now on for five years could ask for the trade if there are no more drastic changes or if those made do not satisfy him. And the other teams look on expectantly.

Lillard has made it clear by active and passive that wants to stay in the Trail Blazers to try to win with them, But they are 30 years behind his back and from 2012 in a team with which he has reached the playoffs every year except the first but stepping into the conference finals on only one occasion (2019).

The suspicion is clear that in this information there is no one involved other than Lillard himself. He has a very good relationship with Haynes. In the few brushstrokes that are given in it, it is asserted that the search for a new coach, for which the Blazers have been stoned in the media, has been led by Neil Olshey and that Lillard did not make any suggestions despite the fact that he himself gave his opinion on social networks. Another connection is that of Jordan Schultz, who has the Pull Up podcast with the also criticized CJ McCollum, which puts Olshey back and a half and ensures that he is not well considered among the people with whom he has spoken. And nothing is chance.

Damian Lillard, who comes from chaining dream individual performances in the last three years (Best Quintet, All-Star, MVP of the 2020 bubble, among other recognitions), will decide his future while he has the first big opportunity with the United States: it will be the baseline at the Tokyo Olympics. In Oregon, many miles away, a new project begins because of the arrival of Billups, but it goes wrong. This snub comes only a time after signing a contract for the super maximum salary for which in the last year of the same, if you take advantage of it, you will earn 48.7 million dollars. Loyalty is thrown into the air by the strained relationship he now maintains with management, led by Jody Allen (the sister of Paul Allen, the late owner and one of the founders of Microsoft), wanting different coaches for the position of chief at Portland Allen was betting on Becky Hammon, who would have been the first woman in such a position in the NBA, but the pressure gave in favor of Billups, indicated by Lillard despite trying to back down now.

There are links. Billups has a good relationship with Neil Olshey, the general manager who has hired him. The two coincided when Billups was a Clippers player and Olshey was in the franchise offices. The manager changed teams in 2012, arriving in Portland alongside Damian Lillard.

Chauncey Billups is also under scrutiny and it is what has unleashed the fury of the fans with Damian Lillard and has made him explode. Billups was accused of sexual abuse in 1997 and that story has returned to the fore after it was learned that he would be hired. When he was a rookie of the Celtics, he was reported to the police for assault along with Ron Mercer and a roommate of Antoine Walker for the fact that he was the latter’s ex-girlfriend at that time. Despite the fact that there was no penalty against the defendants, the Boston Medical Center medical examination proved the victim’s accusations by presenting injuries caused by sexual practices for which, according to her, she did not consent. Lillard has been asked about all this and his answer is that he was not aware as he was too small when the acts took place more than twenty years ago.

According to the information provided by Haynes, it is the deal on social networks that has alerted Lillard, to whom He has not liked the innuendo of some fans whom he considers to have been loyal. On the way sows doubt about the rest of the squad of the Trail Blazers, with whom he does not believe that he can be a championship contender at this time despite being a fixture in the West.

Dame, a Californian by birth, had also recommended Jason Kidd for the position. His latest public speeches show how well he speaks of the new strong man in the Mavericks’ sports structure, Nico Harrison, to whom he is closely linked through Nike. Portland, to the rumors of transfer that already had with McCollum, now adds an even greater problem in full restructuring.