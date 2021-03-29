The NBA offers its players a “smart” ring to detect covid-19, but does it work?

The ring offered by the NBA to detect covid-19 2:01

(CNN) – The NBA, which hopes to restart the season for July 30, says that it offers its players rings, which according to their producer, can closely follow the health data of their users and even predict if whoever uses them is about to present symptoms of coronavirus.

There is still not much information about how well this device works, which has built-in electronics.

The $ 299 Oura ring is designed to track levels of sleep, pulse, movement, heart activity and temperature, according to the company’s official site.

Some doctors are unenthusiastic about its potential.

“There is not much data on this at the moment. There have been some studies that I have seen – most of those studies were published by the manufacturers of the device, ”Dr. Darria Long, an emergency room physician and clinical assistant professor at the University of Tennessee, told CNN.

Other doctors contacted by CNN indicated that there is too little solid information about the device to comment.

The ring is one of nearly half a dozen devices that are being studied to see if they can detect symptoms of a coronavirus infection. A team at Scripps Research is investigating the potential of Apple Watch, Fitbits, Garmin, Oura and more devices to determine whether they can accurately monitor a person’s temperature, heart rate, sleep, and daily movement, and use the changes in levels to detect the incipient stages of a contagion.

The Finland-based company Oura is funding studies at the University of California, San Francisco and West Virginia University to see if the ring can provide useful data.

There is very little evidence to suggest that the pulse and temperature can change before people notice symptoms of infections such as the flu.

A study published this year showed that Fitbit’s sleep and heart rate data for 200,000 people together appeared to follow the pattern of the seasonal flu epidemic change.

Dr. Long finds interesting the potential to examine large groups of people and determine if there is relevant data that can be collected.

“But it doesn’t replace any of the other things that we should be doing, and the other steps that the NBA should be taking to protect its players and protect its staff,” Long said. They should be doing regular testing and testing samples… all that extra stuff.

Just don’t let it give us a false sense of security. Don’t stop wearing your masks just because the Oura ring says they’re okay. Do not stop testing because everyone’s Oura ring says they are fine.

The Oura device has not yet been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration to monitor health data. In 2018, the FDA approved two Apple apps to monitor atrial fibrillation, a common heart rhythm irregularity that can lead to stroke, as well as excessively slow or fast heart rates.

The NBA health and safety protocols mention the ring but do not add additional information.

“To further efforts to identify a disease, upon arrival on campus, each player and essential staff will be given the option to participate in a process that uses a wearable device (worn as a ring) that is being studied and validated by the University of Michigan to generate a health assessment derived from measurements such as body temperature, respiration, and heart rate. The NBA will share additional details about this device and the process of participation in future communications to the teams, “says the protocol.