There is a latent concern within the NBA in the face of the uncontrolled advance of the coronavirus pandemic in recent times in Florida. Every day contagion records are broken and there are already several players who have also tested positive, such as Nikola Jokic, Malcolm Brogdon or several members of the Sacramento Kings squad. Adam Silver And his team have everything very well prepared, but you cannot hide the uncertainty that a critical situation like the current one generates.

The enemy is invisible, but that only increases its dangerousness and difficulty in controlling it. It is becoming clear that a normal athlete’s life is not compatible with the maximum security intended and the possibility that a player could become infected once he is in the bubble, would leave Adam Silver and the NBA in a critical situation. « It is very difficult to create an authentic bubble in which it is impossible to get infected. Only if the virus is in a situation of great recoil, security would be very high, but if the pandemic is as it is now, it is impossible to completely isolate such a large space. There would be infections, « say medical specialists in an article for SportsYahoo.

« The measures established by the NBA are very good, the protocol is adequate, but it would not be enough right now. You have to have a full involvement of the health system because there is a possibility of contagion. Florida is currently in a very serious wave of infections, and everything indicates that it will continue to worsen. It is likely that the worst possible situation will be reached in the coming weeks. Under such circumstances, it would be impossible to compete. No matter how complete the bubble is, you always need external personnel and material. Hospitals can be saturated and a competition of this caliber could be incompatible with a crisis of that magnitude, « they comment in a few words that draw a very worrying scenario.