The rumors spread like wildfire and one of the most curious refers to the fact that NBA He could be looking for a player who would act as a spy for the rest, in order to alert the authorities if someone skips the strict action measures determined in the protocol announced by Adam Silver and your team. The best positioned for it seems Chris Paul, for his seniority, leadership and role in the Players Association.

Per me and @sam_amick: The NBA will create an anonymous hotline to report potential violations of protocols in Orlando. – Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 17, 2020