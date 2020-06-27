The season will restart Rudy Gobert (pictured) of the Utah Jazz, who tested positive for coronavirus on March 11, and who motivated the NBA to suspend the championship. . / EPA / ROMAN PILIPEY / Archive

New York (USA), Jun 26 . .- The NBA released its reopening schedule on Friday, which begins on Thursday, July 30 in Orlando (Florida), with LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard and Zion Williamson as great protagonists.

The NBA has never faced the challenge of restarting a season after a hiatus of more than four months.

Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans will restart the actions when facing the Jazz, of Gobert.

That same day, James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers return to the field of play, in search of the title, facing Leonard, Paul George and the Clippers.

That game is between the two best teams in the Western Conference.

The Lakers (49-14) lead the Clippers (44-20) in the Western Conference by 5.5 games.

A day later, on July 31, there will be six games, something that will take place seven times on the calendar.

The Memphis Grizzlies and Portland Trail Blazers will meet in a key game in the quest for eighth place in the Western Conference.

The Grizzlies (32-33) have an advantage over the Trail Blazers, the New Orleans Pelicans and the Sacramento Kings for 3.5 games and the San Antonio Spurs for four.

That same day, the Boston Celtics face the Milwaukee Bucks, and the Houston Rockets face the Dallas Mavericks.

On Saturday, August 1, there will be five games, featuring the Miami Heat against the Denver Nuggets, and the Trail Blazers against the Celtics.

A day later the Bucks will play against the Rockets, in a day of six games.

The restart of the championship will have 22 teams and activity from July 30 to August 14.

In three of those days seven games will be played, and each team will also play a consecutive series.

On August 9, one of the days seven games are scheduled, the Washington Wizards and the Oklahoma City Thunder will face off.

According to the new season restart rules, if at the end of the qualifying matches a team falls within four games of the eighth qualifier, then a play-in tournament will be held to determine the eighth Conference team to advance to the postseason..

