Like most sports competitions, the NBA has been greatly affected by the coronavirus crisis. In fact, the commissioner himself, Adam Silver, has recognized that today “No” are “ready” to “set a date” for the return of the competition.

“We are not in a position to make decisions and it is uncertain when it will be. I would only say that everything is on the table, “he declared in a videoconference about the return of the league competition. “We are not ready to set a date. This is bigger than our business and bigger than sports“He warned.

In addition, he warned that for the competition to resume, stopped since March 11 after knowing the positive of some Utah Jazz players, they will have to “decrease” the infections and increase the tests to the players. «There are too many unknown things to establish a timeline and even many unknown things to say ‘these are the variables, ‘” he said.

“All I can say is that we are still at a point where we don’t have enough information,” he continued.

25% salary reduction

On the other hand, NBA and the players union agreed on a plan to cut wages of the players in the event that they have to cancel matches this season.

Since the games were suspended last March 12 due to the pandemic, the players have continued to collect their wages in full, which they receive in payments divided by fortnights. After several weeks of negotiating, the NBA and the union announced in a statement that the league will retain from May 15, 25% of the salary of each player corresponding to every fortnight.

These withholdings are carried out in anticipation that the pandemic will force the definitive cancellation of parties. The money withheld will remain as a guarantee deposit and would be returned in full to the players in the unlikely event that all remaining games of the season can be played.