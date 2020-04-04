The NBA is already working in an increasingly real scenario of definitively canceling the 2019-20 season due to the crisis of the coronavirus. Franchises negotiate with the players’ union how much the guaranteed contract wages would have to be lowered.

On March 12, the positive of Rudy Gobert for coronavirus forced indefinitely suspending the NBA season. Now it has been a little over three weeks and the franchises are considering closing the season. This is how Brian Windhorst, dela ESPN: The NBA plans to cancel the season due to the coronavirus.

The news of the final closing of the season in the NBA is not imminent, but it is already a real possibility that NBA negotiates with NBPA, the players union North American basketball. In fact, a few hours ago it was announced that the League had asked the basketball players to reduce their salary by 50% and they had responded with a counteroffer of 25.

Defer or suspend

The NBA is handling different calendars and reserves the possibility of restarting the competition, I wish express since the coronavirus outbreak. However, the last conversations have been about the possibility of ending the season.

Some rumors indicate that United States Labor Day is the deadline that the NBA raises to crown a winner of the season. The difficulty of adapting a schedule with respect to the NFL and the collapse between the current season and the next has caused that date, celebrated on the first Monday of September (this year on 7), to be the one that the NBA sets as the limit to end the season … Yes you can.