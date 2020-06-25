In the United States, work is being done to resume sports competitions as has already been done in Europe, but everything is up in the air because the rate of infection is still very high on the other side of the pond. In fact, the idea of NBA was to end the season in Orlando, concentrating all the franchises there to avoid risks, but the fact that the WWE has followed the same model generates some uncertainty, as now several have come to light positive for coronavirus.

In WWE the news is not at all positive, as according to Pro Wrestling Sheet several WWE workers who have been in the recent recordings have tested positive for Covid-19. Among them, at least one fighter whose identity has not been revealed. Although it is a recorded championship, those cases make it difficult to continue fighting.

Now, WWE must test all fighters and workers who have contact with them to rule out more cases, and isolate all positives to try to ensure the continuity of the recordings. In the meantime, the NBA looks askance at everything that is happening in wrestlingBecause his return model was similar, playing all the games in the same place to avoid risks.

Troubling figures in the US

Those responsible for the basketball league are convinced that this season can be ended in Orlando, but there are still complications around. The infections and death figures are still totally out of control in the United States, and having positive for coronavirus in the NBA once the competition resumes can be a big problem.

In fact, there are players who are going to give up playing the remainder of the season because they don’t want to return to the fields due to the coronavirus. The last of them has been Avery Bradley, the Lakers shooting guard, and earlier left the Latvian power forward Davis Bertans, of the Wizards, and guard-forward Trevor Ariza, of the Portland Trail Blazers.

