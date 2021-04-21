The NBA is fixed in the quarry of Real Madrid for 2022

The NBA has not yet finished its 2020-21 regular phase and is already scanning the horizon, the 2022 draft. ESPN published on Tuesday its mock draft (its forecast) for that litter, with a strong presence from the Madrid quarry: up to three players trained in Valdebebas would come out, more than a year from now, among the 60 selected for the 2022-23 academic year. The prominence of Real increases to four with Carlos Alocen. Almost nothing.

However, it is another Endesa League player who will come out higher on rookie night. It is about Yannick Nzosa (2,08 meters and 17 years old) with the number 4. Pau Gasol and Luka Doncic, for example, were selected with number 3. Jean Montero and Khalifa Diop, from Herbalife Gran Canaria, are two other ACB names present in this mock draft with 15 and 30.

Nzosa, the Congolese pivot, who Unicaja stole in 2019 from Italian Stella Azzurra for 25,000 euros, debuted in the Endesa League with Malaga in September of last year with only 16 years, 10 months and 12 days. Its progression, without a roof, has caused the FEB to work on its nationalization since October 2020 and that the typesetters rub their hands … as long as I lasted.

“Nzosa’s offensive game, including his ability to make jump shots, finish pick and roll …, is improving by leaps and bounds,” says Jonathan Givony, specialists of the American medium in promising youngsters.

Back in Madrid, the names that the NBA manages for 2022 are those of Tristan Vukcevic, in position 19; Boris Tisma, at 29; and Mario Nakic, at 36. Only the first remains under the orders of Pablo Laso at the moment, while the other two are on loan to Coosur Betis and Belgian Ostende, respectively.

The irruption of Vukcevic (2,08 meters and 18 years old) this season has been like a supernova. It premiered with the elderly on October 10 against Herbalife Gran Canaria and, little by little, with work, effort and some help from the casualties (Randolph, Deck, Tavares respite), it has taken center stage: from only two matches of September to November to be present in eight of the last ten games of the Endesa League. He ran out of minutes in the postponement against Monbus Obradoiro and in the last, against Joventut.

With graduation in style included in the Palau, in the Classic, with 11 points and 4 rebounds for a PIR of 11. The son of Dusan (former white player) took his little hand to pass with a 3/5 from the triple and muscle in defense with good help in the final minutes. He has even already stepped on the pavilions of the Euroleague with his start in the defeat against Efes.

Tisma (19 years and 2.05 meters) became on January 12, 2020, the 13th youth squad to debut with the majors since Pablo Laso landed on the bench in the summer of 2011. It was against Movistar Estudiantes: he played 46 seconds and scored two points. The white club decided to sign him for the first team for this season, in which he only played 3:20 against Joventut on matchday 3 of the Endesa League before landing on loan at Betis. In the Andalusian capital he has already played eight games (2.8 points in 10 minutes on average).

The Croatian is a great forward, who made the leap to Real’s youth ranks in 2015 from Dubrava. In the quarry he had a luxury mentor, Luka Doncic. Two summers ago, he rose to the top of the 2018 U-16 European Championship in Novi Sad, where he scored 24 points in the final against Spain (71-70) and entered the Best Quintet with averages of 18 points, 5 rebounds and 2, 7 assists. His role in the final left the Spain of his teammate at Real Madrid, Usman Garuba, without gold. In Croatia he is considered the new Toni Kukoc: “He is my idol and I try to copy his movements. I’m excited to be compared to him”, He said in an interview with Efe in March.

Nakic (19 years old and 2.02 meters) went to Belgium in the summer of 2020 on loan for two seasons to Ostend after completing his first season with the majors (he only played nine games in the regular phase of the ACB). This course, in the Champions League, he has played four, with 5.5 points on average.

The son of three-time Euroleague champion Ivo Nakic, a Croatian and a Serbian mother, he was the eleventh youth squad to make his debut in the Laso era. A versatile forward shooter, he put his name on the map in the 2019 Junior Euroleague final: destroyed the Serbian Mega Bemax with 33 points and 41 of valuation (95-76) along with another of Madrid’s homegrown stars, Usman Garuba.