It’s been almost a month (March 12) since Rudy Gobert, a Utah Jazz player, tested positive for the coronavirus and force the NBA to suspend their competition indefinitely. Since then, the situation has only worsened in the United States, a fact that has caused the North American competition to look for new solutions to the problem.

Waiting for everything to pass to resume the season is an option that gradually dissipates over the days. That is why, currently, the NBA itself is involved in a negotiation process with the Players Union in which the possibility of permanently canceling the 2019/20 course is tested.

The economic losses are being gigantic within the league. In fact, it has been revealed that the NBA has asked all players to cut their salary by 50% to minimize these losses. The Union has sent a counter offer that would mean a reduction of 25%, not 50.

Jared Dudley, player of Los Angeles Lakers, has advanced through his official Twitter account that fans do not expect a solution soon, that the final decision will not be made before June 1, that is, within 2 months: ” There’s big money at stake”.

Decision will not be made before June 1st .. Too much money at stake https://t.co/Lud1JHrF5B

– Jared Dudley (@ JaredDudley619) April 4, 2020

The uncertainty is still huge. Not even commissioner Adam Silver knows what will happen to the NBA. The only thing left for fans is to be patient and prepare to wait for any kind of decision.

